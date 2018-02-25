Arab Murderer of Jewish Girl Sentenced to Life in Prison

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 9:20 am |

Muhammad Harouf is brought to the Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday, where he was charged for the murder of Michal Halimi, Hy”d. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Muhammad Harouf, the 30-year-old Arab terrorist who murdered Rachel Chalimi, Hy”d, in 2017, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Sunday by a Tel Aviv court. In addition to the life sentence, Harouf received an additional five years in prison for associated crimes. He was also ordered to pay NIS 258,000 in compensation to the Chalimi family.

Chalimi went missing on May 28th 2017, the victim of a kidnapping/murder. Chalimi was a resident of the town of Geva Binyamin, outside Yerushalayim. A wide-ranging search was conducted after she went missing, and she was found dead a week later near Holon. Harouf, who was arrested after being tracked down by police, admitted murdering Chalimi in order to prompt Israel to release Arab terrorists in Israeli prisons.

Harouf had previously claimed that he had a relationship with Chalimi, and that he murdered her for personal reasons.The sentence was a result of a plea bargain with Harouf, in which he admitted murdering Chalimi for nationalistic reasons.