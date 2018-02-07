Regional Briefs – February 7, 2018

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm |

2 Cops Eating Lunch in a Mall Foil $20,000 Theft

JERSEY CITY – Two officers dining at the Newport Centre mall on Tuesday foiled a robbery when they watched a shoplifter grab $20,000 worth of jewelry from the mall and flee, The Associated Press reported. Hector Martinez and James Herkenham chased down Shawn Nelson, 19, and arrested him.

Officer Cleared of Assault In Violent Arrest

MINEOLA, N.Y. – A police officer who hit a suspect with a stun gun during a 2016 arrest was acquitted Tuesday of assault, with a judge ruling that Anthony Federico was defending himself against an unruly mob, The Associated Press reported. The suspect, Kevin Kavanagh, had grabbed him in a headlock.

Patient Gets Infection After Treated by Unlicensed Dentist

LINDEN, N.J. – Two men were arrested Tuesday for practicing dentistry without a license after a woman they treated developed a severe oral infection, The Associated Press reported. Police seized dental equipment from the offices of Jorge Renteria-Paz, 46, and Hector Carro, 73, including an X-ray machine and sterilization equipment.

Small Earthquake Rattles Residents North of NYC

NEW YORK – Residents of Westchester and Putnam were rattled early Wednesday by a magnitude 2.2 quake, The Associated Press reported. There was no damage.

Artists Build Giant $1 Bill on Wall St. to Symbolize Greed

NEW YORK – Two Iranian artists say their installation of a giant $1 bill in the heart of Wall Street was a commentary on greed and capitalism, WNBC reported. ICY and SOT, who live in Brooklyn, say “it’s not fair that the wealthy people are going to get benefit (sic) but middle class working people not.”