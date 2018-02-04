Israel Foils Attempts to Smuggle Explosives Via Kerem Shalom Crossing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 5:19 am |

The Kerem Shalom crossing. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The Border Crossings Authority at the Kerem Shalom crossing foiled last week an attempt to smuggle crates containing dual-use substances intended for the preparation and detonation of explosives. The substances were found in a shipment of medical equipment intended for the Gaza Strip. This was cleared for publication on Sunday.

The seized materials were transferred to a laboratory, where it was discovered that they were a key component used in the preparation of explosive charges and in the high-trajectory industry within the Gaza Strip. An investigation is being carried out by Israeli security forces.

The laboratory for substance identification was set up several months ago at the Kerem Shalom crossing in order to locate materials whose entry into the Gaza Strip is forbidden for fear of reaching terrorist forces. The lab tests are carried out on a wide range of materials – liquids, gases and solids – prior to entering the Gaza Strip.

The laboratory is a joint project of the Crossings Authority, the Shin Bet security service and the Israel Police, whose operational purpose is to identify the type of material within a short period of time in order to reduce the risk to transit workers, improve service to merchants and minimize delays in the entry of goods to Gaza.

This discovery joins the dozens of smuggling attempts foiled by Kerem Shalom Crossing Authority employees during 2017.