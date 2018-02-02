Latest Poll Shows Clear Majority for Netanyahu, Rightwing Parties

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Knesset building in Yerushalayim. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

A new poll shows that were elections to be held today, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud government would easily be reelected.

In the poll, released by the Geocartography polling agency Friday, Netanyahu would easily win an unprecedented fifth term as prime minister.

The poll, published by Yisrael Hayom, shows the six coalition factions with a gain of 3 seats over their present 66 mandates.

According to the poll, the Likud would retain the 30 seats it won in 2015, Jewish Home would receive 12 seats, compared to the eight it currently holds, while Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu would drop from 10 seats to seven. Yisrael Beytenu party would win eight seats up from the six seats it had in the 2015 elections.

United Torah Judaism was seen up one seat, rising to seven mandates, while Shas would fall from seven to five seats.

On the opposition, the Zionist Camp was to fall from 24 mandates to just 13; Yesh Atid would rise to a record high of 24 seats, compared to its present 11 seats. Meretz would gain one seat, rising to six mandates, while the Arab Joint List party would plummet to just eight mandates, from the 13 seats it had in 2015.