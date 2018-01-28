Seudah and Asifah to Mark Sheloshim of Azan Family Members

Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 6:57 pm |

On Wednesday night, Rosh Chodesh Shevat, to mark the sheloshim of Mrs. Aliza Azan, a”h, 39, and her children Moshe, z”l, 11; Yitzah , z”l, 7 and Henrietta, a”h, 3, a seudah was held in Chesed L’Avrohom Shul in Brooklyn.

Following the seudah, an asifah was held at the Kol Yaakov Hall in Brooklyn, attended by approximately 1,000 people. Prayers were said for the speedy recoveries of the surviving members of the family: Mr. Yossi Azan, his son Daniel, and his daughter Shilat. Speakers included Chacham Yosef Harari-Raful, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivat Ateret Torah; Rabbi Dovid Ozeri, Rav of Congregation Yad Yosef; Rabbi Aharon Farhi, Rav, Beth Yosef Congregation; Rabbi Avraham Hamra (father of Mrs. Azan), and Rabbi Binyamin Hamra (her brother).

Recovering from the fire that took the lives of his wife and three of his children, Mr. Yossi Azan, now in rehab at Cornell Medical Center, attended the seudah and the asifah that followed. His two children Daniel and Shilat are recovering, following multiple surgeries, and will soon be transferred to rehab. Another child, Avraham, was treated for minor injuries and released.