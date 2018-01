MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R.) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, last August. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when the Israeli leader visits Moscow on Jan. 29, RIA news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Thursday.