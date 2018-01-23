Yeger Applauds Mayor’s Lawsuit Against Drug Cos.

NEW YORK -

New York City Councilman Kalman Yeger applauded the mayor for announcing Tuesday a $500 million lawsuit against more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies involved in the production and distribution of opioids, alleging that taxpayers have been forced to bear a substantial burden of the opioid crisis due to increased health and law enforcement spending.

“The opioid epidemic has plagued our communities, our families and our city for too long,” Yeger said. “We will hold accountable those who put profit over people’s lives.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that about three New Yorkers die every day due to opiates and opioids. He linked those deaths to the oversupply of opioids and the deceptive marketing of pharmaceutical companies, including the makers of Percocet and OxyContin, both of which are defendants in the lawsuit.