Community

Shiurei Iyun at Agudah Yarchei Kallah in Yerushalayim Wednesday

yarchei kallah
Harav Asher Arielli, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivas Mir, Yerushalayim
yarchei kallah
Harav Binyomin Moskowitz, Rosh HaYeshiva, Yeshiva Medrash Shmuel, Yerushalayim
yarchei kallah
Harav Yitzchok Zilberstein, Rosh Kollel, Bais Dovid, Cholon; Rav, Ramat Elchanan, Bnei Brak
yarchei kallah
Harav Yeshaya Portnoy, Rosh HaYeshiva, Bais Medrash L’Torah, Yerushalayim
yarchei kallah
Harav Shrage Kallus, Rav Khal Imrei Pi, Ramat Shlomo; Rosh Kollel, Machon L’Horaah L’Rabbonim
yarchei kallah
Harav Ezriel Aurbach, Rav, Chanichei HaYeshivos, Bayit V’gan
yarchei kallah
Harav Yosef Hoffner, Rav, Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital
yarchei kallah
Harav Hillel Dovid Geller, Rosh Kollel, Bais Dovid, Cholon

 