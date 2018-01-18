Want up-to-the-
January 18, 2018
January 18, 2018
ב' שבט תשע"ח
ב' שבט תשע"ח
Community
Shiurei Iyun at Agudah Yarchei Kallah in Yerushalayim Wednesday
Community
Shiurei Iyun at Agudah Yarchei Kallah in Yerushalayim Wednesday
ב' שבט תשע"ח
ב' שבט תשע"ח
Harav Asher Arielli, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivas Mir, Yerushalayim
Harav Binyomin Moskowitz, Rosh HaYeshiva, Yeshiva Medrash Shmuel, Yerushalayim
Harav Yitzchok Zilberstein, Rosh Kollel, Bais Dovid, Cholon; Rav, Ramat Elchanan, Bnei Brak
Harav Yeshaya Portnoy, Rosh HaYeshiva, Bais Medrash L’Torah, Yerushalayim
Harav Shrage Kallus, Rav Khal Imrei Pi, Ramat Shlomo; Rosh Kollel, Machon L’Horaah L’Rabbonim
Harav Ezriel Aurbach, Rav, Chanichei HaYeshivos, Bayit V’gan
Harav Yosef Hoffner, Rav, Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital
Harav Hillel Dovid Geller, Rosh Kollel, Bais Dovid, Cholon
