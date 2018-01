NEWARK (AP) -

A manhole fire Friday at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport forced officials to evacuate a section of Terminal C.

The fire was extinguished, but there was smoke in the C-1 wing. No one was injured, and the rest of the terminal is operational.

Passengers should check with their airlines to see if there are any delays.