Father, Son Charged With Theft of Sanitation Workers’ Tips

WEST MILFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 6:16 pm |

New Jersey police say a father and son spoiled the holidays for West Milford sanitation workers by stealing tips left out by township residents.

The 54-year-old father and his 28-year-old son, both of Hewitt, were each charged with two counts of theft Friday morning for taking cash-filled envelopes left outside local homes. The Record reports the envelopes were left on top of garbage cans on the morning of Dec. 22 as holiday tips for the township’s contracted sanitation workers.

Police say the two stole a total of $40.

Police say the father was additionally charged with a disorderly person offense.

West Milford police have suggested leaving tips for sanitation workers in envelopes attached to a string connected to the inside of the garbage can.