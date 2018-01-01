NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to Begin 2nd Term at City Hall

NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, January 1, 2018 at 10:41 am |

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Bill de Blasio begins his second term as New York City mayor with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park amid arctic-like temperatures.

He was easily re-elected in November, becoming the first Democrat to be re-elected in New York since Edward Koch in 1985.

De Blasio touted first-term successes in providing universal pre-kindergarten for four-year-olds and cited investments in affordable housing and efforts to reduce crime and make the city affordable for all residents.

He has emerged as a national leader in progressive politics.

Also being sworn in for second terms are Public Advocate Letitia James, and Comptroller Scott Stringer, both Democrats.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to be held outdoors, comes on a day with temperatures below 10 degrees and windchill below zero.