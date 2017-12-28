Regional Briefs – December 28, 2017

Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 9:12 pm |

Dr. Holland, Psychiatrist Who Helped Cancer Patients, Dies

SCARSDALE, N.Y. – Dr. Jimmie Coker Holland, a psychiatrist who pioneered the field of psycho-oncology to help patients cope with the emotional impact of cancer, died Sunday at age 89. She started at Memorial Sloan Kettering in 1977 and became the first woman to chair a clinical department there.

NY Announces Grants to Improve Water Quality

ALBANY – New York is offering $87 million in grants to improve the water supply across the state, The Associated Press reported. About 95 projects are targeted to protect water quality, reduce polluted runoff and restore aquatic habitats.

Cuomo Pardons 18 Illegals At Risk of Deportation

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday pardoned 59 people for nonviolent crimes, including 18 illegal immigrants whose convictions put them at risk of deportation. This comes as the Democrat is widely seen as preparing to run for president as a progressive in 2020.

NYC Jail Population Below 9,000 for 1st Time Since 1982

NEW YORK – NYC’s jail population is below 9,000 for the first time since 1982, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. The city is on track for a daily average jail population in December of about 8,980 people. Crime has been falling and officials reduced detention for people charged with low-level crimes.

Hundreds of Disorderly Youth Mob Mall; 5 Charged

CHERRY HILL, N.J. – At least 700 juveniles mobbed a mall Tuesday night, frightening shoppers by breaking out in a few fights, kicking at doors and going the wrong way on escalators, The Associated Press reported. Five were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Driver Stuck on Tracks Rescued Just Before Train Hits

CONGERS, N.Y. – Passersby rescued a woman whose car got stuck on Rockland County railroad tracks just before a freight train demolished her vehicle, WCBS reported. The woman said that she got confused trying to make a turn and wound up on the tracks.