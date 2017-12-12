Regional Briefs – December 12, 2017

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 5:33 pm |

Hunters Offer Up Licenses To Spare Bears for a Price

HARDYSTON, N.J. – Three bear hunters want to see how much hunt opponents really care about the bears, NJ.com reported. Michael Bush says they’ll destroy their hunting licenses for $500 each. The proceeds will be donated to a food pantry and an animal shelter. An animal rights group says it sounds like they’re trying to ransom the bears.

Lawsuit Challenges Parole Denial for Brinks Heist Driver

ALBANY – Lawyers for the getaway driver in a deadly 1981 Brinks robbery filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the New York parole board’s denial of her prison release, The Associated Press reported. They said the board ignored Judith Clark’s accomplishments during her three decades in prison.

Ice Cream Thief Threatens Store Clerk With Box Cutter

ELMONT, N.Y. – A thief with a penchant for ice cream walked into a 7-Eleven with a box cutter early Tuesday and threatened a store clerk trying to stop him from stealing ten pints of ice cream, The Associated Press reported. He fled on foot with the Haagen-Dazs in a bag.

Caffeine-Loving Thief Poses as Cop to Get Cheap Coffee

BUFFALO – A man who impersonated a police officer in an attempt to get discounted coffee from a Starbucks Friday night was arrested, WIVB reported.

The 48-year-old flashed a fake badge and gun, claimed he was a detective and asked for a discount. He was found to be carrying a BB gun.

Lost Purple Heart of WWII Soldier Being Given to NYC Museum

NEW YORK – The Museum of Jewish Heritage will display a once-lost Purple Heart medal that was awarded to a German-born American soldier who fought against the Nazis, The Associated Press reported. Sgt. George Sahlmann, who was working as a Brooklyn barber when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943, died in 2006 at age 95.