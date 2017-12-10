IDF Uncovers, Destroys Terror Tunnel in Israeli Territory

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

IDF soldiers destroying the terror tunnel. (IDF Spokesman)

The IDF said has destroyed a tunnel built by the Hamas terrorist group that stretched from the Gaza Strip several hundred feet into Israel, it was cleared for publication Sunday. This is the second tunnel uncovered by the IDF in the last six weeks.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, told reporters that Israel used a new set of “tools” to destroy the tunnel. The system was developed as part of a long-term plan and a joint effort among combat, logistics, intelligence, and research units within the IDF.

He said forces had detected the tunnel months ago and continued to monitor construction efforts by Hamas terrorists before demolishing it.

According to the IDF, the tunnel originated in the Khan Younis area of the central Gaza Strip.

Police roadblocks were set up in the Gaza vicinity following the tunnel’s location.

“The entire treatment of the tunnel was handled in our territory,” said the spokesman, “and the job was finished well, beyond the fact that Hamas gave a great deal of attention to the tunnel.”

He said the tunnel was not complete, but was “very substantial,” equipped with electricity, communications equipment and a ventilation system.

“The tunnel was a very important one,” said the IDF spokesman. “It belongs to the Hamas organization and it penetrated 300 meters (984 feet) into Israeli territory.”

A view of the tunnel. (IF Spokesman)

Israel has placed a high priority on halting the tunnel threat since Hamas infiltrated Israel during the 2014 war.