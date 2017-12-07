Regional Briefs – December 7, 2017

Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6:39 pm |

Restored Statues of NY’s Founding Fathers Unveiled

NEW YORK – Spruced-up statues of Alexander Hamilton and Dewitt Clinton were unveiled Thursday at a ceremony in the Museum of the City of New York, The Associated Press reported. Hamilton was the country’s first treasury secretary and Clinton was an early 19th century NYC mayor and governor of New York who championed the building of the Erie Canal.

Woman Sues Surgeon for Talking on Phone During Surgery

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – A woman filed a lawsuit Monday against her doctor, claiming he talked on his cellphone to take a Spanish language test while operating on her varicose veins, the Journal News reported. Mary Edwards, 70, wants monetary damages from Dr. Eric Fishman, saying she was terrified for the rest of the operation.

Officer Justified in Shooting Man Wielding Meat Cleaver

CAMDEN, N.J. – Investigators cleared a police officer for shooting and wounding a disabled man who was wielding a meat cleaver at a senior citizen home, The Associated Press reported. Daniel McOsker, 60, had been threatening two female employees of B’nai B’rith Chesilhurst House.

Teacher Fired for Confining 2 Students in Bathroom

WAYNE, N.J. – A tenured teacher was fired for confining two students in a bathroom as a means of behavioral control, The Associated Press reported. Half of Donna DeMarco’s class of 16 students were special needs or had autism. She testified she used confinement as a de-escalation technique and used derogatory terms on students as a means of venting.

Someone is Putting Glue on Mailboxes in Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. – The U.S. Postal Service is trying to figure out who is putting glue on mailboxes in Paterson, preventing letters from going down the chute, The Record reported. It is often a method used by thieves to try to snatch envelopes containing cash or checks.

NJ Town Plans to Close Streets to Nonresidents

LEONIA, N.J. – Effective Jan. 15, the town of Leonia is closing its streets to nonresidents during rush hour, WABC reported. Officials say they see increased traffic whenever there’s a delay on the nearby George Washington Bridge, when GPS systems direct drivers to shortcuts through Leonia. Residents will receive special stickers and violators will be fined.