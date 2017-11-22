Tefillos Urged After Hagaon Harav Steinman in Very Serious Condition

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 5:44 am |

Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

The family of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who has been hospitalized in Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak since Monday, said Wednesday that the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah has taken a turn for the worse.

The Rosh Yeshivah was admitted to the intensive care unit on Wednesday morning.

The decision to move the Rosh Yeshivah to the ICU was made due to a deterioration in his condition, as well as a rising fever. Rav Steinman was hospitalized Monday to undergo tests and check-ups.

Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, and Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, have called on all yeshivos, kollelim and Talmudei Torah to stop their learning and daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

Early Wednesday morning, Harav Steinman’s eldest daughter, Rebbetzin Rochel Devora Berlin, a”h, passed away. Her levayah was held on Wednesday morning in Bnei Brak. Obviously, in light of the situation, the Rosh Yeshivah wasn’t told of her passing.

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of the Rosh Yeshivah.