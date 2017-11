LAKEWOOD -

Harav Zev Tikotzky zt”l, a talmid of the Mirrer Yeshivah during its sojourn in Shanghai and later of Harav Ahron Kotler zt’l, was niftar earlier today. He was the father-in-law of ybl”c Harav Malkiel Kotler, shlita.

Rav Tikotzky was known as a distinguished talmid chacham and was marbitz Torah for many years.

The levayah is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Beth Medrash Gevohah.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.