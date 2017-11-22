Atzeres Tefillah on Behalf of Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Ahead of Medical Procedure

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 2:48 am |

The Vizhnitz community has been called to gather Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EST to recited the entire Tehillim on behalf of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, ahead of a medical procedure that the Rebbe will be undergoing.

The Rebbe has been hospitalized in Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan since last Thursday. The tracheotomy will, b’ezras Hashem, help the Rebbe breathe easier.

Tehillim will be recited in the main Vizhnitzer beis medrash in Monsey with the participation of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Eretz Yisrael, shlita, who is in America for several family simchos.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.