Unclaimed New Jersey Cash4Life Ticket Worth $1M to Expire

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 3:51 pm |

An unclaimed New Jersey Cash4Life lottery ticket worth $1 million that was purchased on the New Jersey Turnpike is about to expire.

The New Jersey Lottery says the second-tier $1,000 a week for life prize was bought at the Joyce Kilmer service area on Dec. 8, 2016.

The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 29, 49 and 57. The cash ball was 03.

The winner has until Dec. 8 to sign the back of the ticket and contact the lottery at 609-599-5800.

Recently, a winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1 million was claimed by a Vermont resident with five days to spare before it would have expired.