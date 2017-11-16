Councilwoman Liz Crowley Loses Reelection After Close Count

NEW YORK -

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 7:55 pm |

Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley conceded defeat in her reelection bid Thursday, a week after a too-close-to-call vote in her Queens district.

Bob Holden, who ran on the Republican line after losing the Democratic primary to Crowley, eked out a 137-vote victory after all the votes were counted. He will join the class of 11 new council members when he takes office in the beginning of January, and the only one to defeat a sitting lawmaker.

“The results of this election will not change my commitment to public service,” Crowley said in a statement. “I intend to spend the remaining weeks of my term in office working tirelessly on behalf of my constituents.”

Holden, the head of a neighborhood civic association and a harsh critic of Mayor Bill de Blasio — he ran on the “Dump de Blasio” ballot line — said the moment was “very gratifying.” He will represent a district covering Glendale, Maspeth and Middle Village.

Bolden did not say which party he will caucus with in the council, though he did not take part in the vote Thursday for Republican leader of the chamber. Steven Matteo of Staten Island won unanimously — by the party’s three members.

Crowley has held the seat since 2009. She had received the full backing from the Queens Democratic party and her seat had not been included in races that were considered close.

“I want to thank her for her years of service,” Bolden said. “I know it’s a difficult job.”