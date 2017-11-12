New York Politicians Rally Against Tax Cut Bill

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 3:50 pm |

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., shown here speaking on Capitol Hill Thursday, about the Republican tax-reform plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Senate’s top Democrat called on New York and New Jersey representatives to defeat the tax cut bill Sunday, saying solid opposition from politicians in two states, where middle-class residents will be hurt the most, can defeat it.

“New York and New Jersey determines whether this bill passes or fails,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, said at a rally on tax reform at City Hall.

He gave a “shout-out” of praise to four local Republicans he credited for opposing the elimination of key tax deductions, but said he’ll need more help from across the aisle to guarantee a stop to the proposals. Those include Reps. Peter King, R-N.Y., Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., and Leonard Lance, R-N.J.

He called proposals to eliminate state and local tax deductions devastating to New York and New Jersey taxpayers.

“It’s a dagger to the heart of New York. It’s a dagger to the heart of New Jersey,” Schumer said.

And he said proposed compromises will still hurt residents of both states.

“They’re saying: ‘We’re doing you a favor. Instead of chopping off five of your fingers, we’re going to chop off four,'” Schumer said. “We will win this fight.”

He said a similar attack on tax deductions was proposed by Democrats in 1986 and both parties combined to restore the deductions. He said the same thing must happen now.

Fellow New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she’s never seen “a more blatant attempt at a corporate welfare bill than this.”

“It is taking away the tax cuts from poor and middle-class families,” she said. “It is unbelievable how unfair this tax bill is.”