Fueling WH Talk, Cuomo Heads to Calif. for Fundraising

NEW YORK (Los Angeles Times) -

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:37 pm |

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fueling speculation that he might run for president in 2020, will travel to California for fundraisers on Tuesday with lawyers, financiers and entertainment industry leaders.

The two-term governor, who is running for a third term next year, will start with a breakfast at a law firm in San Francisco, then head over in the evening to Beverly Hills for a reception. Tickets for the two events range in cost from $1,000 to $50,000.

The trip is not necessarily a sign of national aspirations, but it’s nonetheless heightening interest as Cuomo — who until recently rarely traveled out of state and avoided any speculation about presidential ambitions — appears to be elevating his national profile.