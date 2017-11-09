Regional Briefs – November 9, 2017

Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8:25 pm |

Arctic Weather Coming to NYC Area This Weekend

NEW YORK – An Arctic cold front will come to New York City Thursday night and stay until Sunday, the National Weather Service reported. Temperatures could plunge into the low 20s by Friday night.

Officials: Don’t Feed New York City Wildlife

NEW YORK – New York City officials are reminding the public to act responsibly when they encounter wildlife in the Big Apple. The city started a new phase of its WildlifeNYC campaign Tuesday promoting coexistence between humans and urban wildlife along with conservation. The city is home to hundreds of species of wild animals.

Long Island Teen Robs Bank Twice in 2 Days

MASTIC, N.Y. – A teenager was arraigned Thursday after he returned to rob the same HSBC bank he held up the day before, The Associated Press reported. In each case, Shakeem Smith, 18, handed a note to the teller demanding cash.

New Jersey Diner Adding Gratuities to Kids’ Bills

WAYNE, N.J. – If a child comes into the Wayne Hills Diner without a parent they will have to pay an 18 percent gratuity, WCBS reported. The diner’s lawyer says kids have been showing up in groups of 20 or 30, staying for an hour or two and most don’t leave a tip. He says it’s not fair to the waiters.