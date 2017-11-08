$327 Million in Heating Assistance Available to New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 3:38 pm |

The federal Home Energy Assistance Program has $327 million earmarked for New Yorkers.

Applications will be taken starting Monday. The aid is available to help elderly, low-income and moderate-income state residents pay their heating bills this winter.

Eligible households can receive a one-time benefit of up to $726. A family of four with an annual household income of up to $53,000 can qualify for the program.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says nearly 1.5 million households received the heating assistance last year.

The money is awarded on a first come, first served basis, so state officials recommend applying as early as possible. Application information is available at local social services agencies and online http://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/.