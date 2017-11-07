Community-backed Slate Wins Race for Ramapo Town Board

RAMAPO -

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11:27 pm |

Candidates backed by the majority of the community emerged victorious in the race for Ramapo supervisor and town board, with Michael Specht defeating Preserve Ramapo-endorsed Bill Weber to take the town’s leadership.

Also winning board seats were acting supervisor Yitzchok Ullman and David Wanounu. They defeated Shani Bechoffer and Chestnut Ridge Trustee Grant Valentine.

Specht, an attorney who advises the zoning board, ran on the Democrat Party line with Ullman and Wanounou, who once served on the East Ramapo Board of Education.