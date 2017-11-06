Outremont Community Rejoices With Elections Result

MONTREAL, Canada -

Monday, November 6, 2017 at 8:17 pm |

The chassidic community of Outremont rejoiced at the news Sunday night that Valerie Plante and her party Projet Montreal won the municipal election. Plante, a 43-year old former community organizer, who was virtually unknown on the Montreal political landscape until four years ago, managed to capture over 51% of the vote for Projet Montreal to become Montreal’s first female mayor. Projet Montreal is a party that has become popular in recent years, as voters became disenchanted with Mayor Denis Coderre and his party, Equipe Denis Coderre. Projet (Project) Montreal stands for more active citizen participation, safer streets and decentralizing power for the borough, though they tend to be left-leaning politically. Valerie Plante managed to build support by promising 12,000 new low-income housing units, to improve management of the city’s infrastructure and its construction-induced traffic woes, as well as build a new subway line.

Part of the reason for Plante’s victory was her opponent’s “extravagant spending and autocratic style.” “The mayor’s whims have cost Montrealers a lot over the past four years; just think of the Formula E race or the tens of millions of dollars spent on the 375th [Montreal’s birthday],” she recently told supporters. There’s also the lighting on the Jacques Cartier Bridge ($40-45 million) and the gazebo in memory of Mordecai Richler that took five years to build ($750,000).

Though the chassidic community supported Denis Coderre when he first came to power, they realized early on in his mandate that he couldn’t be trusted. Says Mr. Max Lieberman, a well-known activist from the community of Satmar, “We tried to work with him… we begged him to help us defeat the ban on synagogues, and the referendum which we eventually lost, but while he made many empty promises, he didn’t deliver.” Philipe Tomlinson from the Projet Montreal on the other hand, says Lieberman, was receptive to the community’s overtures, and worked with them on the referendum issue. “He is not a stranger. He and his team have been working with us for the past four years.” The community eventually lost the referendum, and the ban against building new synagogues anywhere in Outremont went into effect.

In Sunday’s election, Philipe Tomlinson from the Projet Montreal team won the mayoral seat for the borough of Outremont; three out of the four newly-elected Outremont borough councilors are also part of Projet Montreal. One of them is Mindy Pollak, who herself made history in 2013, when at the age of 24, she became the first chassidic woman ever elected to political office in Montreal. (Borough councilors in Montreal are like city councilors in the U.S.) Only Jean-Marc Corbeil remains of the Equipe Denis Coderre, and it is he who will now be the lone voice on the borough council.

What alienated the chassidic community from the Equipe Dennis Coderre party completely was the mayor’s refusal to cut ties with, or even denounce, his own borough councilors Marie Potvin and Jean-Marc Corbeil, both of whom are seen as allies of Pierre Lacerte, the author of an anti-Semitic blog, and his followers. Rabbi Mayer Feig, a local chassidic activist said of Corbeil, “[he] is part of a core group of an extreme minority, and the only agenda that they have is to try and divide people and to try and push anything that they can against the Jewish community. That’s what he’s made a business of.”

The Outremont chassidic community celebrated another victory on Sunday night: the fact that Celine Forget lost her seat on the borough council of Outremont by 200 votes. For years, Forget has worked hard to divide the Outremont community, and whip up hatred against the Chassidim.

“She has made anti-Semitism her lifelong mission since she arrived in Outremont. She fought to close shuls, she fought the eiruv, she fought the Purim buses, she fought to discontinue hachnasas sefer Torah parades, she fought the community’s attempts to modify zoning laws; in short, as a borough councilor of Outremont, she was openly anti-Semitic and proud of it,” Mr. Lieberman explains.

Questioned by Hamodia about whether he thinks Celine Forget could still make a comeback, Mr. Lieberman says that while the chances of that are slim, he wouldn’t write her off completely. He added that her power has been considerably diffused as a result of her having lost her seat on the borough council.