Regional Briefs – November 5, 2017

Prankster Tosses Yellow Dye Into Lincoln Center Fountain

NEW YORK – A prankster threw yellow dye into the fountain at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, turning the water into a lemon-yellow gush, the Daily News reported. The fountain was turned off and security notified the police.

21 Sites Tabbed for State, National Historic Registers

ALBANY – The Rochester cemetery where Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony are buried is among the 21 properties Gov. Andrew Cuomo recommended on Friday for inclusion on the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Democrat says the list reflects the state’s rich heritage.

Town Leader Tried to Bury His Defunct Auto Garage

SHERIDAN, N.Y. – A town supervisor tried burying his defunct auto repair garage without getting an asbestos abatement by digging a large hole next to the building, WIVB reported. Louis Delmonte had torn down half of the building before the state stopped him.

Reenactors Guard Continental Site Eyed for Hotel

FISHKILL, N.Y. – Revolutionary War reenactors plan to guard a historic site where the graves of Continental Army soldiers are threatened by development, The Associated Press reported. The Fishkill Supply Depot was Gen. George Washington’s principal supply depot.

NYC Museum Displaying Rare Maps of Original 13 Colonies

NEW YORK – A New-York Historical Society opened an exhibit Friday of early, rarely displayed maps that provide a blueprint of the transformation of the original 13 colonies into the United States, The Associated Press reported. Included is Founding Father John Jay’s copy of a 1755 British map.

JFK Airport Executive Pleads Guilty to Bribery

NEW YORK – A JFK airport executive was arrested Thursday for stealing and accepting $1.3 million in bribes, The Associated Press reported. Edward Paquette, who led the Terminal One Group Association, gave favorable treatment to catering, transportation and aircraft servicing companies.