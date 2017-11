Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:44 am |

BORO PARK -

Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:44 am |

Harav Mendel Gross, long-time beloved menahel at Bobov-45 mesivta, was niftar in his sleep Thursday night. He was 66 years old.

His first grandchild is getting married next week.

The levayah will be held Friday at 12:15 p.m., at the Bobov-45 shul 14th Avenue and 49th Street.

Yehi zichro baruch.