‘Horror’: 1 Student From Mangled Bus Hospitalized, 1 OK

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 8:32 pm |

Emergency personnel work on the school bus Tuesday after the terror attack. (Sebastian Sobczak/BeautifulGoal.Org via AP)

The photos and video of a mangled yellow school bus are among the most horrifying images from a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bus was parked in front of Public School 89 when the attacker’s truck crashed into it on Tuesday, leaving the right side caved in.

A passer-by who shot video that’s been posted on social media shouts, “Oh, my G-d! Oh, my G-d! Horror!” The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.

One of the two students on the bus when the truck broadsided it remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday. The other student was examined and sent home with no significant injuries. The driver and attendant suffered no serious injuries.