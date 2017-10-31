6 People Dead, 15 Injured in Vehicle-Ramming Attack in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 3:31 pm |

Emergency crews at the scene at West St. and Chambers St. Tuesday afternoon. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

A motorist drove his Home Depot rental truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people Tuesday, then emerged from the vehicle screaming Alla-hu Akbar and holding a gun.

Six people died and 15 were injured. Several bodies could be seen lying motionless on the path beneath tarps near mangled bicycles.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. The department said it was unclear whether anyone was shot or whether the injured were all struck by the vehicle.

A body lies under a white sheet next to a mangled bike along the bike path on West Street near Chambers Street in Manhattan Tuesday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers Street said he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people. Another witness said the truck had also collided with a school bus and one other vehicle.

Tom Gay, a school photographer, was on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident. He went down to West Street and a woman came around the corner shouting, “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

Gay said he stuck his head around the corner and saw a slender man in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him.

He said he heard five or six shots and the man in the tracksuit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of his hand.

Police respond to the scene along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School (Martin Speechley/NYPD via AP)

Uber driver Chen Yi said he saw a truck plow into people on a popular bike path adjacent to the West Side Highway. He said he then heard seven to eight shots and then police pointing a gun at a man kneeling on the pavement.

“I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” Yi said.

His passenger, Dmitry Metlitsky, said he also saw police standing near a man who was on his knees with his hands up, and another man bleeding on the ground nearby. He also said the truck had collided with a small school bus and one other vehicle.

It was not clear if the perpetrator fired the gun, or if all the gunshots were from police.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo and will hold a press conference at 5:15 p.m.