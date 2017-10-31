Condition of Hagaon Harav Steinman Much Improved, Expected Home Soon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 6:52 am |

Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

The family of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who has been hospitalized in the intensive-care unit of Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak since Sunday, said Tuesday the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah was much improved Tuesday morning.

Rav Steinman was reported as fully conscious.

In light of the improvement, he is expected to be released home soon, perhaps even later Tuesday.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.