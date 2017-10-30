Slight Improvement in Condition of Hagaon Harav Steinman; Remains in ICU

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 30, 2017 at 6:45 am |

Harav Steinman, shlita. (JDN, file)

The condition of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who spent the night under observation in the intensive-care unit of Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, was slightly improved Monday morning.

As tefillos continued across the Jewish world, family members reported a slight improvement in the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah, who was hospitalized Sunday, after not feeling well and with a slight rise in temperature.

The doctors have nevertheless recommended that the Rosh Yeshivah remain in hospital for further observation.

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gitel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.