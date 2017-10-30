BD”E: Mrs. Judy Jaffe, A”h, of Gateshead Seminary

LONDON -

The Gateshead community, as well as the alumnae of the famed Gateshead Seminary, mourn the passing of Mrs. Judy (Yehudis) Jaffe, a”h, on Monday morning. Mrs. Jaffe had been unwell for a few months.

Mrs. Jaffe, the daughter of Rabbi Avraham Dov Kohn, z”l, founder and menahel of the seminary in Gateshead, served as a staff member of the seminary, where she was well-loved by the talmidos. She taught methodology in the seminar for over forty years.

Many talmidos studying in the seminar away from home saw Mrs. Jaffe as their “second mother.”

She was devoted to her husband, lhbch”l, Harav Ezriel Jaffe, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas L’tzeirem Tiferes Yaacov in Gateshead, allowing him to dedicate himself to the yeshivah.

Details of the levayah will follow.

Tehi zichrah baruch.