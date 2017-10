DUBAI (Reuters) -

Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3:12 am |

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not see it as a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday in a speech broadcast on state media.

“We have built, are building and will continue to build missiles, and this violates no international agreements,” Rouhani said in a speech in parliament.