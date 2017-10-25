Malliotakis Trips Over Her Chihuahua, Breaks Foot

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 8:16 pm |

Nicole Malliotakis, New York City’s Republican candidate for mayor, is campaigning on a broken foot after tripping over her Chihuahua.

Malliotakis, a New York state Assemblywoman, said she ran into a table leg Tuesday while trying to avoid stepping on the little dog, named Peanut. She said Peanut “gets really excited” whenever she’s home, and is always following her around.

She calls him “a little rascal” and says she doesn’t hold a grudge.

Malliotakis is hobbling around with a medical boot but vows that it won’t slow her down. She even joked at a campaign appearance Tuesday that she’s ready to give “the boot” to Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio.