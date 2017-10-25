Kuwait Airways Accused of Discriminating Against Israelis in Germany

YERUSHALAYIM -

A Kuwait Airways Airbus A300B4-600R at Frankfurt Airport. (Konstantin von Wedelstaedt)

Kuwait Airways, which has been charged with discrimination against Israeli travelers in the United States and Switzerland, is now under investigation in Germany, The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

The investigation, announced by Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt, was prompted by a suit filed by The Lawfare Project alleging that the carrier denied a ticket purchase to an Israeli wanting to fly from Frankfurt to Thailand last summer. The only reason Kuwait Airway refused to sell him a ticket was his nationality, according to the lawsuit.

The Lawfare Project welcomed the German decision. Brooke Goldstein, executive director of TLP, said, “Our team will continue to pursue legal action until the German government makes clear that Kuwait Airways must either comply with the law or cease doing business in their country.

“Pressure is mounting on the Gulf state’s national airline to stop discriminating against would-be passengers purely on the basis of Israeli nationality. Cases have already been brought against Kuwait Airways in the United States and Switzerland, leading to the cancellation of the airline’s JFK-London Heathrow flight path,” the organization said in a statement.