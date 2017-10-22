Regional Briefs – October 22, 2017

Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7:49 pm |

Hillary Clinton Campaigns For NJ Democrat

HARRISON, N.J. – Hillary Clinton campaigned at a closed door event Sunday for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, The Associated Press reported. Tickets were listed at $1,000 but guests were asked to give the maxiumum donation of $4,300.

NYC Man Gets Prison in Hate-Crime Firebombings

QUEENS – A man who expressed his hate for Muslims, Arabs and Hindus was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for a series of firebombings that damaged a mosque and a Hindu temple, The Associated Press reported. Nobody was hurt during Suraj Poonai Ray Lazier Lengend’s 2012 rampage.

Plans to Store Idle Rail Cars in Adirondacks Draw Fire

ALBANY – A state agency is looking into the potential impact of storing thousands of old railroad tanker cars in the Adirondacks, the Albany Times-Union reported. Environmental groups and many local leaders oppose turning tracks near the High Peaks Wilderness into a long-term parking lot.

New Program to Help NY Veterans Become Farmers

ALBANY – New York is working to help veterans interested in becoming farmers. A $1 million program can be used to purchase new farm equipment, machinery or supplies or pay for the cost of building or upgrading farm structures.

‘Diamond’ Mine Owner Gets Support After Fire

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The owner of a “diamond” mine says she is receiving overwhelming support after part of her business was destroyed by fire, the Observer-Dispatch reported. Renee Shevat’s family has owned the mine since 1979. Herkimer diamonds are not really diamonds but exceptionally clear quartz crystals.