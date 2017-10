YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 4:37 pm |

A bus driver in northern Israel discovered a wallet containing 10,000 dollars on his bus, located the owner and returned it, Arutz Sheva reported on Thursday night.

A driver for the Netiv Express company, Mohammed Farhat, found the wallet on his 271 route from Haifa to Nahariya. The money belonged to an elderly woman who lives in one of the towns on the route.

Farhat, a resident of the Galil Arab town of Majd Al-Krum, reportedly did not hesitate to return the valuable item to its rightful owner.