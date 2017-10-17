Terrorist Arrested Over Threatening Social Media Post

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 5:37 am |

IDF soldiers arrest a wanted terrorist. (Nati Shohat/Flash90, File)

Border Guards and police overnight Monday arrested an Arab who was planning a terror attack on Jews in Yehudah and Shomron. They were led to the terrorist, a resident of a refugee camp near Ramallah, after he posted a “farewell” on social media.

The message said that the terrorist, 30-year-old Abdul Rahman al-Jalis, a resident of the Jilazoun refugee camp, was saying goodbye to “friends and relatives,” and that he was “placing his soul in the hands of All-h.” Security forces increased their presence in Jewish towns in the Binyamin region but were removed after his arrest.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.