Trump: U.S. Policy on N. Korea Isn’t Working

WASHINGTON (AP/Reuters) -

A South Korean Navy Lynx helicopter fires flares during a commemoration ceremony at the Second Fleet Command of Navy in Pyeongtaek on September 28. (Reuters/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool)

President Donald Trump wrote Monday that U.S. policy on North Korea has been unsuccessful, and that America has given “billions of dollars” and received nothing in return.

Trump’s recent tweets on North Korea have prompted questions about whether the president is leaning toward military action. On Saturday, Trump said U.S. “negotiators” were made to look like fools and “only one thing will work.”

One prominent Senate Republican, Bob Corker, told The New York Times that he is concerned that Trump could set the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted: “Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn’t work!”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin called for restraint on North Korea.

When asked what Russia made of Trump’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters: “Moscow has called and continues to call on the parties involved in the conflict and on those who have anything to do with this issue to exercise restraint and to avoid any steps that would only worsen the situation.”

Commenting on a Trump statement that the United States might withdraw from a nuclear deal with Iran, Peskov said such a move would have “negative consequences.”

Trump repeatedly has made clear his distaste for dialogue with North Korea. Last week, he dismissed the idea of talks as a waste of time, a day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington was maintaining open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s government.