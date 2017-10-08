Close to 100,000 Attend Birkas Kohanim at Kosel

Mispallelim take part in the birkas kohanim on Sunday, at the Kosel. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

A record number of close to 100,000 people gathered at the Kosel Sunday morning for the traditional mass Birkas Kohanim event, held on Chol Hamoed of Pesach and Sukkos, on the first day of Chol Hamoed for the Diaspora.

Shacharis was led by Harav Mordechai Gefner, son of Harav Menachem Mendel Gefner, zt”l, initiator of the mass Birkas Kohanim at the Kosel. Mussaf was led by Harav Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rav of the Kosel.

Thousands of police and soldiers were on duty to prevent attacks on the mispallelim, and baruch Hashem, no security events were reported.