Firefighters Douse Burning Pylons Under Old Tappan Zee Span

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 3:08 pm |

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say firefighters have doused a blaze that started on wooden pylons under the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

State police tell The Journal News that troopers were called to the span linking Westchester and Rockland counties around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after some of the pylons under the old bridge caught fire.

Police say fire boats battled the blaze from the Hudson River and firefighters doused the flames from the deck of the bridge.

Troopers say the flames were extinguished around 6:20 a.m. There’s no indication yet as to what caused the fire.

The fire didn’t impact Westchester-bound traffic on the old bridge.

The new bridge, named after the late New York Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, was opened to Rockland-bound traffic late last month. Lanes on the new span’s Westchester-bound side will begin opening Friday night.