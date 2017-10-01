Sukkah Available at JFK Airport This Chol Hamoed

Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 6:45 pm |

For the first time ever, passengers at JFK Airport this Chol Hamoed will be able to take advantage of a sukkah on the way to their flights.

The sukkah will be located at Terminal 4, on the East side of the Arrivals level. A lulav and esrog will also be available. For hours and other information, please contact Chabad of the Airport at (347) 770-1749 or www.ChabadAir.com

The Sukkah is a project of Chabad of the Airport, which has been dedicated to serving the needs of Jewish travelers at New York’s airports for more than 40 years.