Pres. Trump to Dine With Donors in New York on Tuesday

Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 7:46 pm |

(The Washington Post) - President Donald Trump will meet with major GOP donors for a private dinner on Tuesday in New York as part of a fundraising effort for the Republican National Committee, according to three people briefed on his plans.

The dinner will convene as the polls close in Alabama, where Republican Sen. Luther Strange, a Trump ally, is fending off a conservative challenger in a high-stakes GOP primary runoff in a special Senate election.

The evening gathering will be held at Le Cirque, a French restaurant in Manhattan.

Many of the Republicans’ most prominent financiers have been invited, the three people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

One of them said they expect Mr. Trump to talk to donors, some of whom have groused recently about stalled proposals on taxes and health care, about the party’s agenda on Capitol Hill and his outlook on next year’s midterm elections.

A White House official and a spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment.