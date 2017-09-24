New York Gov. Cuomo Pledges State Aid Effort for Puerto Rico

Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 5:39 pm |

Gov. Cuomo announces new hurricane-recovery efforts for Puerto Rico on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday launched a state effort to help Puerto Rico.

The Democrat announced the relief effort after visiting the hurricane-ravaged island Friday. It will encourage residents statewide to donate goods and will raise funds from the business community for organizations in Puerto Rico.

It also will include efforts from medical professionals to send health care workers from New York to the island and provide support in getting medicine and medical supplies.

Some of the relief supplies to be shipped to Puerto Rico. (Philip Kamrass/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Mr. Cuomo also made a reference to Republican President Donald Trump’s comments criticizing athletes who protest during the national anthem, saying “instead of arguing with football players … why don’t we put the politics aside and focus on helping Americans in desperate need.”

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday with heavy winds and rain, knocking out all power to the island. During his visit, Mr. Cuomo said he witnessed “breathtaking” devastation. The week before, Cuomo traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.