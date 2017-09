Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 8:25 am |

This photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows Russian air force Tu-22M3 bombers striking the Islamic State group targets in Syria on Jan. 24, 2017. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)

The Russian navy on Thursday fired seven cruise missiles at Islamic State targets in the suburbs of Syria’s Deir al-Zor, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the missiles were fired from two submarines in the eastern Mediterranean from a distance of 600-700 miles.

“The targets were command posts, communication centers, as well as terrorists’ weapons and ammunition stockpiles in areas of southeast Deir al-Zor under the control of Islamic State,” the ministry said.