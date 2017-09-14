Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef on Chizuk Trip in Paris

Sephardic Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef traveled this week to France for a 12-hour blitz visit, during which he delivered a chizuk drashah in Paris’s main auditorium. Over 5,000 people participated.
Harav Yitzchak Yosef spoke on the first yahrtzeit of Harav Yosef Chaim Sitruk, zt”l, former Chief Rabbi of France.
A view of the crowd at the drashah.