כ"ג אלול תשע"ז
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef on Chizuk Trip in Paris
Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 5:26 am |
כ"ג אלול תשע"ז
Sephardic Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef traveled this week to France for a 12-hour blitz visit, during which he delivered a
chizuk drashah
in Paris’s main auditorium. Over 5,000 people participated.
Harav Yitzchak Yosef spoke on the first
yahrtzeit
of
Harav Yosef Chaim Sitruk
,
zt”l
, former Chief Rabbi of France.
A view of the crowd at the
drashah
.