Parole Denied for Prison Tailor Who Helped Killers Escape

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - Parole has been denied to prison tailor Joyce Mitchell, who was sweet-talked into providing hacksaw blades, chisels and other tools that two killers used in a prison break that roiled new York two summers ago.

Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years for helping killers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape through a manhole outside the walls of the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility, according to a parole board decision released Monday. The panel said it was likely the 53-year-old Mitchell would again violate the law if released.

“The panel believed that you were easily manipulated by inmate Matt … that led to clouding your judgment,” the board said in the decision following an interview with Mitchell last week at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, where she’s serving 2 1/3 to 7 years.

“You stated to the panel that you were afraid for your husband’s life, however you never consider the lives of the community at large by assisting with the escape of two extremely violent convicted felons,” the board said.

Mitchell was also denied a bid for early release in February. Her next parole hearing is in June 2019.