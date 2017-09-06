U.K. PM May Reaffirms Commitment to Security of Jewish Community

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10:57 am |

Anti-Semitic graffiti at a London school. (London Shomrim, File)

LONDON - A delegation of Jewish community leaders met Wednesday with Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss a wide range of policy issues affecting the community. The agenda, formulated by the Jewish Leadership Council in coordination with its member organizations, reflects the Jewish community’s concerns, both on the domestic front and internationally.

The meeting with the prime minister allowed the delegation to raise concerns, share ideas and best practices and highlight the Jewish community’s contribution to British society in areas such as social care, mental health education, security and the U.K.’s relationship with Israel.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting was the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Britain; 2016 saw the highest number of antisemitic incidents ever recorded across Britain.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for speaking out against anti-Semitism and for her unwavering support for, and defense of, the State of Israel, particularly in the lead up to the Centenary of the Balfour Declaration later this year. Leaders also welcomed the new Holocaust Memorial and Learning Center, as well as the announcement of an additional £2 billion of funding for social care.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that she was pleased to meet community leaders to hear directly from them about the issues that are most important to Jewish people in the United Kingdom.

“I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm my long-standing and total commitment to the security of the Jewish community and I will do everything possible to fight anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred and prejudice in our country.

“Today’s meeting was also an opportunity for me, as Prime Minister, to celebrate the incredible contribution that the Jewish community makes to our country,” said May.