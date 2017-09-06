Tefillos Requested for Kiryas Yoel Man in Critical Condition After Major Accident

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 4:25 pm |

A man from Kiryas Yoel is in need of tefillos after a terrible accident that occurred early this morning on Route 17. Avraham Schwartz, 28, was driving a Sprinter when it overturned, blocking the highway, and another vehicle was unable to stop in time, slamming into the overturned van, according to the police report.

Mr. Schwartz was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center in critical condition while the other driver suffered minor injuries. No charges were filed

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Avraham Yehoshua ben Yachat, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.